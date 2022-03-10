Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

