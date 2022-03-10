CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.09.

CX stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3,283.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,950 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CEMEX by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.