Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.39) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at GBX 99.24 ($1.30) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.04. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,058.18).

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.