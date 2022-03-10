Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

