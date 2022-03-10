Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CDAY opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,378. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

