Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,108 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

