Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 209 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,288,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,865 shares of company stock worth $16,849,587. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

