Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,930 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 94,649 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

