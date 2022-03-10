Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 6,589 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $413,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,379 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,372 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.