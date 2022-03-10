Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of TCHP opened at $26.78 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

