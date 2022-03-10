Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

