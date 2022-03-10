Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 124.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

