Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.