Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,225 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

