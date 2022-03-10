Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $204,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 242.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AutoNation by 112,388.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

