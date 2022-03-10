Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $96,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 103.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

