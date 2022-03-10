Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.82.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.