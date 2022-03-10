Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider David Clarke Purchases 2,000 Shares

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider David Clarke acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$16.18 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of A$32,350.00 ($23,613.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.