Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $142.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.