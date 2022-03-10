China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CFEIY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 508,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.25.
About China Feihe (Get Rating)
