China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFEIY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 508,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

