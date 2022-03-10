China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLPXY stock opened at 21.92 on Thursday.

