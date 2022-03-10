China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE CYD opened at $11.57 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

