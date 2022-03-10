Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$15.75 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst traded as high as C$15.48 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 64183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.76.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

