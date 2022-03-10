Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 1,085.9% in February

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 1,085.9% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVII stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 85,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

