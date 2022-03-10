Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.
Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cinemark (Get Rating)
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
