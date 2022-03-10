CION Invt (CION) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

CION Invt (NYSE: CION – Get Rating) is one of 680 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CION Invt to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CION Invt and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CION Invt
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|CION Invt Competitors
|182
|708
|1009
|20
|2.45
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.6% of CION Invt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. CION Invt pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares CION Invt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CION Invt
|93.55%
|8.25%
|4.34%
|CION Invt Competitors
|36.32%
|-22.39%
|2.38%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CION Invt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CION Invt
|$163.84 million
|-$11.02 million
|8.25
|CION Invt Competitors
|$1.16 billion
|$51.13 million
|-21.87
CION Invt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
CION Invt peers beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
