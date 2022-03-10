Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 551,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011,052. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

