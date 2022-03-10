Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $178,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

