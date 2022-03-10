Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 267.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 682,442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04.

