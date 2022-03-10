Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 288,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

