Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

CLVT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 318,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after buying an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

