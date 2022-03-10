Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of CLAR opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Clarus by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

