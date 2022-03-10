Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Shares of DATA Communications Management stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.41. 26,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,574. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.02. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

