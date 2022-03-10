Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Clever Leaves stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVR. Cowen cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. dropped their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
