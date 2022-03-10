CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces $0.14 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.95 on Thursday. CLP has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

