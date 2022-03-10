Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $475.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

