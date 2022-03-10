Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 590,069 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 435,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.