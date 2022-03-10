Comerica Bank Has $2.62 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.