Comerica Bank Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average is $173.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

