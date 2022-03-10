Comerica Bank Has $2.76 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.