Comerica Bank Purchases 1,673 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.