Comerica Bank Sells 11,765 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

