Comerica Bank Sells 12,949 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of First BanCorp. worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 97.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,086,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 537,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

FBP stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

