Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

