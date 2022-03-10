Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

