Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,287,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

