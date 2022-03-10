Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.
SID stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.