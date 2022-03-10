Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

SID stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,469 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 397,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.