Comparing Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Exagen alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exagen and American Shared Hospital Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 210.08%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -48.16% -28.14% -19.50% American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Exagen has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exagen and American Shared Hospital Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $41.97 million 3.15 -$16.69 million ($1.55) -5.27 American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million 0.79 -$7.06 million ($1.01) -2.38

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Exagen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.