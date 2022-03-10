Comparing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Ribbon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $844.96 million 0.51 -$177.18 million ($1.21) -2.41

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications -20.97% 5.10% 2.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IonQ and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.67%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.29%. Given Ribbon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than IonQ.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats IonQ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

