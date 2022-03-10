Comparing Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 2.91% -4.36% -1.80% ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34%

This table compares Waitr and ALJ Regional’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.32 $15.84 million $0.03 17.00 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.25 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.21

Waitr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Waitr has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waitr and ALJ Regional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 463.73%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waitr beats ALJ Regional on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

